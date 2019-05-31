Education
York school district mulls tax increase, teacher raises in $49M budget
The York school district is considering a tax increase and teacher pay raises in its proposed $49 million 2019-2020 budget.
A public hearing will be 6 p.m. June 11 at the district office, 1475 East Liberty Street.
The tax increase will amount to $42 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business, said Tim Cooper, district spokesperson.
Tax increases apply only to businesses, non-owner occupied homes and rental properties.
Act 388, South Carolina’s property tax reform measure, replaced tax on primary homes with a one-time sales tax increase on retail purchases to support school operations. Act 388 has led to a loss of revenue for public schools.
Public school districts are not fully funded from the state. Under state law, the base student cost should be $3,095 for 2019-20, The Herald previously reported. The state has set the base student cost at $2,487.
York school district employees will see raises next school year.
South Carolina lawmakers gave final approval earlier this month to a $9.3 billion state budget that includes a 4% pay raise for teachers and sets the starting teacher salary at $35,000, reports The State newspaper. Gov. Henry McMaster still needs to sign the budget into law.
York will receive $1 million from the state to help fund the 4% teacher raise and increase in starting pay, Cooper said. The district will spend $200,000 for teacher salary increases.
York’s preliminary budget also includes a 4% raise and step salary increases for other employees, according to the district. Employee salaries and benefits are 86.1% of the budget.
York’s budget is funded with $34 million from the state, or 68.9%, and $15.3 million in local revenue, Cooper said.
