Several Rock Hill schools will see new leaders. Here’s who is moving and who is new.

Rock Hill school district

Several Rock Hill schools will have new leaders for 2019-2020.

The Rock Hill school board approved new hires and administration changes during its Monday meeting.

Principals

Mount Holly Elementary School Principal Nakia Barnes is moving to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies.

Jackie Jones, principal of the Montessori program at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, will lead Mt. Holly Holly Elementary School.

Crystal Guyton is moving to York Road Elementary School from India Hook Elementary School.

Christopher Roorda, principal of Finley Road Elementary, is moving to India Hook Elementary.

York Road Elementary Principal Patrick Robinson will lead Finley Road Elementary.

Assistant Principals

Kim Nordin, assistant principal at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, is moving to Northside Elementary School of the Arts.

Takela Burns, assistant principal at Dutchman Creek Middle School, is moving to Mt. Gallant Elementary School.

Sheleea Leonard, assistant principal at Mt. Gallant Elementary, will now serve at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary.

Beau Modla is moving to Dutchman Creek Middle School from Rock Hill High School.

Marek Marshall, assistant principal at Rawlinson Road Middle School, is moving to South Pointe High School.

Chris Curtis, assistant director at the Applied Technology Center, is moving to an assistant principal role at Northwestern High School.

New hires

The school board approved Sgt. Michael Johnson of the Rock Hill Police Department as the new director of safety and security, according to the district. He replaces Kevin Wren.

Johnson has worked with the police department for 13 years. He served as a leader of the department’s unit that includes the school resource officer program, according to the school district.

Johnson has worked with Rock Hill schools on safety and security and helped lead initiatives such as active shooter training, according to the district.

In June 2018, Johnson was named South Carolina School Resource Officer of the Year by S.C. Association of School Resource Officers. Johnson is also a U.S. military veteran.

Tonya Belton, who has served as an instructional specialist in the district since 2007, has been named the director of federal programs.

Belton replaces interim director Lisa Gibson.

Belton is a National Board Certified teacher and a bachelor’s degree from Howard University, according to the district. She has a master’s in mathematics from Winthrop University and a doctorate in educational leadership from South Carolina State University. Belton’s focus was math instruction.

Rock Hill district leaders named ShaQueena McLaughlin the Multi-Tiered System of Support Specialist. McLaughlin joined Rock Hill in 2017 as a math coach.

McLaughlin was a teacher and assistant principal in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She is a National Board Certified Teacher.

McLaughlin has a bachelor’s degree from UNC Charlotte and advanced degrees from National University and Winthrop University, according to the school district.