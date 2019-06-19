Clover schools approve 2019-20 budget with increased teacher pay

The scene at SC State House on May 1 as thousands of teachers rally An estimated 7,000 teachers rallied on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the South Carolina State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An estimated 7,000 teachers rallied on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the South Carolina State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools.

New teachers in Clover will make more than $40,000 starting in 2019-2020.

The school board approved a $93.3 million budget Monday that includes the new starting salary for teachers, according to the district.

Ken Love, assistant superintendent of business services, said earlier this month the new base teacher salary will be $40,075.

All other Clover school district employees will see a 4% raise next school year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

South Carolina lawmakers have called for a 4% pay raise for all teachers in the state and an increase in base teacher pay to $35,000, The Herald previously reported.





Other York County districts have also increased starting teacher pay. Fort Mill teachers will make a minimum of $40,250 in 2019-’20, according to Fort Mill school district leaders.

The Rock Hill school district has raised the first-year teacher salary to $40,000. First-year teachers in Chester County will make a minimum of $38,851 starting in 2019-2020, according to the district.

York Preparatory Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, approved raising new teacher pay to $40,000, The Herald previously reported.

Clover’s budget includes a tax increase that will amount to $18 more a year in taxes on a $100,000 business, Superintendent Sheila Quinn said earlier this month.

Clover’s 2019-’20 budget is 9.8% higher than in 2018-’19. The budget includes 30 new teaching positions, 10 of which are for special education. Spending for utilities and growth in the district also is included.