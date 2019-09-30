ECU’s interim chancellor placed on leave after photos and videos of him at bar

ECU interim chancellor Dan Gerlach has been placed on leave pending further investigation after photos and videos surfaced of him apparently chugging beer at a Greenville, NC bar. Submitted photo

East Carolina University’s interim chancellor Dan Gerlach was placed on administrative leave Monday after photos and videos surfaced over the weekend of him drinking and dancing at a bar near the Greenville campus.

University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement Monday that Gerlach was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The photos and videos appear to show Gerlach chugging alcohol with younger patrons, dancing with young women and putting his arms around them at the bar.