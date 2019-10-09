York, Lancaster County schools earn S.C. Palmetto awards. Here’s who made the list.

SHARE COPY LINK

Several York and Lancaster County schools received 2019 and 2018 Palmetto Gold and Silver awards from the S.C. Department of Education.

“The Palmetto Gold and Silver awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a prepared statement. “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community.”

The 2019 awards recognize school performance during the 2018-’19 school year, according to a release from the state department. Awards are based on scores in the recent S.C. school report cards.

The criteria for the rewards was revised on May 14, 2019, according to the state department.

The awards look at schools with high levels of academic achievement, schools that maintain growth and schools that have made progress in closing achievement gaps, according to a release from the Fort Mill school district.

For elementary and middle schools to receive a Palmetto Gold or Silver award, they must meet certain ratings for academic achievement and student progress, according to the education department. High school awards consider academic achievement, preparing for success, graduation rate and college/career readiness.

For detailed award guidelines, visit the education department’s website.

2019 Palmetto Gold award winners:

Cotton Belt Elementary School, York

Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies, Rock Hill

Fort Mill High School, Fort Mill

Fort Mill Middle School, Fort Mill

Springfield Elementary School, Fort Mill

Springfield Middle School, Fort mill

Nation Ford High School, Fort Mill

Banks Trail Middle School, Fort Mill

Tega Cay Elementary School, Fort Mill

Pleasant Knoll Middle School, Fort Mill

Buford Elementary School, Lancaster County

Indian Land Elementary School, Lancaster County

Harrisburg Elementary School, Lancaster County

2019 Palmetto Silver award winners:

Jefferson Elementary School, York

Harold C. Johnson Elementary School, York

Clover High School, Clover

Oakridge Middle School, Clover

Cherry Park Elementary School of Language Immersion, Rock Hill

Gold Hill Middle School, Fort Mill

York Preparatory Academy, a K-12 public charter school in Rock Hill

Indian Land High School, Lancaster County

Heath Springs Elementary School, Lancaster County

Indian Land Middle School, Lancaster County

The state department also announced 2018 award winners under the new criteria. The awards are based on the 2018 S.C. report cards, which reflect school performance in the 2017-’18 school year:

2018 Palmetto Gold award winners:

Richmond Drive Elementary School, Rock hill

Fort Mill High School, Fort Mill

Springfield Elementary School, Fort Mill

Springfield Middle School, Fort Mill

Nation Ford High School, Fort Mill

Banks Trail Middle School, Fort Mill

2018 Palmetto Silver award winners:

Jefferson Elementary School, York

Cotton Belt Elementary School, York

York Intermediate School, York

Clover High School, Clover

Oakridge Middle School, Clover

Northwestern High School, Rock Hill

Fort Mill Middle School, Fort Mill

Gold Hill Middle School, Fort Mill

Orchard Park Elementary School, Fort Mill

Sugar Creek Elementary School, Fort Mill

Pleasant Knoll Middle School, Fort Mill

York Preparatory Academy, a K-12 public charter school in Rock Hill

Buford Elementary School, Lancaster County

Indian Land Middle School, Lancaster County