Lancaster High School shuts down in-person class, activities after COVID-19 outbreak

Lancaster High School has shut down all in-person classes and canceled activities after a COVID-19 outbreak that has left the school without enough staff, officials said.

Lancaster County school district officials said in a statement Wednesday that five staff members tested positive for coronavirus and another 30 are quarantined.

“Lancaster High School is experiencing a severe shortage of staff,” the statement said.

The high school is closed through Nov. 9. All classes will be virtual and online-only until then, according to the statement.

The district also canceled all Lancaster High School activities.

“This is precautionary because there are so few administrators available,” the district said.

A-day students will resume face-to-face instruction Nov. 9. B-day students will resume face-to-face instruction Nov. 12.

Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the bus loop Nov. 4.

Lancaster High School is one of four high schools in the district in Lancaster County, along with Indian Land, Buford and Andrew Jackson.

The closure of a school building after a COVID-19 outbreak is the first in York, Chester and Lancaster counties since school resumed in September amid the pandemic.

