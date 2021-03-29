SC schools must give end-of-year tests after being denied waiver by federal government

South Carolina school districts will be required to administer students end-of-year assessments after being denied a testing waiver from the federal government, but won’t face penalties if students decline to participate in the tests.

The state Department of Education, which for the second consecutive year had sought a waiver from all federal accountability related testing and reporting requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic, learned over the weekend that its request would not be granted, State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.

She said she was very disappointed in the U.S. Department of Education’s decision not to grant South Carolina a testing waiver because she felt the interim assessments the state had given students this school year were adequate.

“I am disappointed that despite submitting a well thought out plan which would have given actionable testing data to educators and families, the Biden administration has denied South Carolina’s testing waiver request,” Spearman said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as so often happens, Washington D.C. thinks they know best and now educators and students will be forced to spend an inordinate amount of time preparing, administering, and taking tests whose results won’t be known for months, when they should be focused closing academic gaps and addressing the social and emotional needs of our students who have had the most stressful academic year ever.”

While summative testing will be required, the U.S. Department of Education has waived the penalties schools normally face for less than 95% student participation, as well as other accountability measures.

If due to safety concerns parents do not wish to send their children to school to take the tests, which must be administered in person, they will not be required to do so.

“No student in South Carolina, no teacher, no school or district will be penalized if they have less than 95% participation,” Spearman said. “We encourage students to participate, for families to participate. However, there will be no penalty for that if they choose not to. It will be a decision left up to that family as to whether they can send their child safely to school for the purpose of taking this test.”

Summative assessment scores, which typically factor into teacher evaluations, will not be used to grade teachers, Education spokesman Ryan Brown said.

Spearman encouraged students to do the best they can on the assessments, but said they shouldn’t worry too much because the tests won’t have the same ramifications they normally do.

“We understand that everyone has been under a tremendous amount of stress this year, and even these assessments sometimes make students and teachers extra nervous because a lot of weight has been put on these assessments,” she said. “You need to know that there will be no school rating based on this assessment this year and it will be used really to help us at the state level to make some determination about where extra assistance should go.”

Education officials had requested permission to substitute the federally mandated testing with a series of benchmark or formative assessments in English language arts and math for all students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Districts already have administered at least two interim assessments this school year and had planned to conduct a third this spring rather than administer the federally required summative tests.

With the federal accountability testing now required, state education officials said a third benchmark test won’t be required, but is still encouraged.

“We’re encouraging them to do that,” Spearman said. “It would give us, particularly for those students who choose not to come in for the summative, we are really encouraging that they give the third interim assessment. Whether or not they give it to the full student body is left up to that local district.”