A Fort Mill middle school is going all virtual due to COVID community spread concerns

Forest Creek Middle School will move to online learning due to COVID-19.

The Fort Mill School District sent a message Wednesday noting “the presence of community spread” at the school that opened for the first time last week. Students will transition to virtual learning for all students starting Thursday.

Classes should resume in-person on Sept. 9. The district statement reads:

“In order to slow the spread of the virus within the school community, students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days as recommended by DHEC. Students will return to face-to-face learning on Thursday, September 9. As part of the transition to virtual learning all afterschool, activities, sports and clubs are also canceled.”

Community spread is a clear path that indicates widespread transmission of the COVID virus, determined through contact tracing.

Fort Mill updates a COVID dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays. It shows positive case counts and quarantines among teachers and staff in the 20 district schools, plus the district office.

As of Wednesday afternoon the dashboard shows 29 positive student cases and two staff cases at Forest Creek. There are 103 students and a staff member in quarantine. There are at least three times as many student positives at Forest Creek as at any other district school. In all, the district has 166 student and 13 staff positives.