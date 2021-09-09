Fort Mill schools just named its top teacher and support staffer. Here are the details

Laura Merk, left, and Suzanne McLelland were given top honors among Fort Mill School District teachers and support staff members, respectively. Fort Mill School District

A sixth-grade math teacher and elementary school nurse are tops among teachers and support staff across the Fort Mill School District.

The school board named Springfield Middle School math teacher Laura Merk as its 2021-22 District Teacher of the Year. Riverview Elementary School nurse Suzanne McLelland earned Support Staff Employee of the Year.

Merk began her teaching career six years ago at Springfield. She started as a science teacher and transitioned to math in 2017. Merk holds several mentor and STEAM teacher positions. She has degrees from Anderson University and Western Governors University.

“I believe teaching is about providing experiences for students to make connections with learning,” Merk said. “Learning needs to be interesting, engaging and relevant so that students are inspired to be life-long learners.”

McLelland started with the district 19 years ago. She won her award based on her professionalism as a nurse, high energy and commitment to helping children, according to the district. Colleagues describe a collaborative style and caring, compassionate care for students, according to the district.

Superintendent Chuck Epps said the district is proud to recognize both employees.

“We are proud to have them represent our district in the coming year,” he said.