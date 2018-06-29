California mother, boyfriend charged with murder of her son

This undated photo provided by David Barron shows Anthony Avalos. Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a mother and her boyfriend with murder and torture in the death of Avalos, the woman's 10-year-old son. Prosecutors said Friday, June 29, 2018 that Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva are each charged with one count of murder and torture. (David Barron via AP)