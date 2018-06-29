A potential food allergy problem caused 7,768 cases of salad dressing to get recalled

One lot of Wish Bone House Italian dressing got recalled after a customer noticed a labeling snafu on several bottles that could be an issue for food allergy sufferers.
"The product contains milk and egg, known allergens not declared on the bottle," the company-written recall notice said. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. If you are not allergic to milk or egg, this product is safe to eat."
The recalled lot, produced on March 19, is No. 4913019S51. Each of the 15-ounce bottles carry an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2019, seen on the neck of the bottle.
Those who wish to return the dressing can take it back to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.
