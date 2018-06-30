Arizona honors 19 firefighters killed by flames 5 years ago

FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. Saturday, June 30, 2018 marks five years since the firefighters died in Arizona, overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon in Yarnell. The loss of nearly the entire Granite Mountain Hotshot crew reverberated across the country. Matt York, File AP Photo