Dismantling California at-risk inmate housing brings hurdles

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, inmates pass a Correctional Officer as they leave an exercise yard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, Calif. CMF is one of the California prisons where general population inmates are expected to peacefully co-exist alongside inmates formerly housed on so-called Sensitive Needs Yards. The protective yards were created to safeguard gang snitches, disgraced cops, child molesters and others in need of protective custody. But they have become so violent and crowded that officials are dismantling the program. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo