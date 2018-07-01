APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent escorts an immigrant suspected of crossing into the United States illegally along the Rio Grande near Granjeno, Texas. A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that Border Patrol arrests fell sharply in June 2018 to the lowest level since February, ending a streak of four straight monthly increases. The drop may reflect seasonal trends or it could signal that President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute every adult who enters the country illegally is having a deterrent effect. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the numbers are not yet intended for public release. Eric Gay, File AP Photo