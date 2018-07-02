Reports: Man in custody after police officer shot in leg

A man has reportedly been taken into custody following two loud bangs in a parking lot where police had cornered a man suspected of shooting a Rhode Island officer.
Media reports say a man is in custody and has been taken to a hospital.
Police didn't immediately comment on the reports.
The loud bangs were heard just after 9 a.m. Monday and were followed by ambulance leaving the area.
Woonsocket police say the officer was shot in the leg early Monday and was taken to a hospital in Providence. The officer was listed in good condition.
The shooting occurred during a foot pursuit with the suspect.
The suspect was then cornered between two parked cars in the lot.
No names have been released.
