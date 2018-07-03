AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump interviews with possible Supreme Court nominees begin
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices and had plans to meet with a few more as his White House aggressively mobilizes to select a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Eager to build suspense, Trump wouldn't divulge whom he's talking to in advance of his big announcement, set for July 9. But he promised that "they are outstanding people. They are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way. I had a very, very interesting morning."
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump met with four people for 45 minutes each Monday and will continue meetings through the rest of the week.
The interviews were with federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge, Amul Thapar, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, said a person with knowledge of the meetings who was not authorized to speak publicly about them. The Washington Post first reported the identities of the candidates Trump spoke with.
The president spent the weekend at his Bedminster golf club, consulting with advisers, including White House counsel Don McGahn, as he considers his options to fill the vacancy with a justice who has the potential to be part of precedent-shattering court decisions on abortion, health care, gay marriage and other issues.
___
Thai official says cave boys may have to dive despite danger
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy rains forecast for the coming days could worsen floods in a mountain cave, forcing authorities to speed up their extraction of the 12 boys and the soccer coach who are trapped there.
Officials early said the 13 are mostly in stable medical condition and have received high-protein liquid food after they were located late Monday night in the cave in northern Chiang Rai province during a desperate search that drew international help and captivated the nation.
Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said Tuesday that the boys may need to swim out using diving equipment ahead of bad weather forecast for later in the week. He said the boys would be brought out via the same complicated route through which their rescuers entered.
While efforts are to pump out the floodwaters continue, Anupong said it's clear some areas cannot be drained and in order to get out, the boys may need to use diving gear while being guided by two professional divers each. He conceded that if something went awry, it could be disastrous.
"Diving is not easy. For people who have never done it, it will be difficult, unlike diving in a swimming pool, because the cave's features have small channels," he said. "If something happens mid-way it could be life-threatening."
___
AP Explains: Getting soccer players out of Thai cave, safely
BANGKOK (AP) — Now that the missing Thai soccer team has been found, the next step is determining how to get the boys and coach safely out of the partly flooded cave in northern Thailand. Here's a look at the options and why extracting the 12 boys and man could take some time:
THE CAVE IS HUGE
Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province stretches under a mountainside for up to 10 kilometers (6 miles), much of it a string of narrow passageways that lead to wide chambers and then back to narrow passageways. The rocky and muddy ground makes several changes in elevation along the way. The British Cave Rescue Council, which has members taking part in the operation, estimates the boys are around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) into the cave and somewhere between 800 meters (half a mile) to 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) below the surface. Other estimates put the boys as far as 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) into the cave.
___
THE CAVE IS FLOODED
___
Doubts on North Korean denuclearization shadow Pompeo visit
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three weeks after the U.S.-North Korea summit and ahead of an impending trip to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a leaked U.S. intelligence report and an analysis of satellite data suggest the North may be continuing its nuclear and missile activities despite a pledge to denuclearize.
North Korea has been showering the United States and South Korea with goodwill gestures in recent months, including the shutdown of its main nuclear testing site and the release of three American detainees. But many experts say nothing it has done is consequential enough to be seen as a sign that the country is willing to fully surrender its nuclear weapons.
The State Department said Pompeo is to visit North Korea from Friday in his third visit to the country in the past three months. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said Sunday that Pompeo and North Korean officials will discuss a U.S. plan that would lead to the dismantling of the North's nuclear and missile programs in a year.
It's unclear whether Pyongyang would agree to that. Many also question if Trump has the persistence to see through a lengthy and expensive process to eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat.
A look at the latest developments in the nuclear diplomacy:
___
Hundreds deported to Central America after fleeing gangs
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Why did she do it? Why did she travel more than a thousand miles by bus and then ford the Rio Grande with a small band of desperate voyagers? Why did she endure the arid Texas landscape, with nothing but her common-law husband's black cap to shield her from the sun?
It was simple, the woman said.
She had already lost two children in the gang-ridden horror that is El Salvador. Her fear, she said, was that the killers "wanted to wipe out the whole family."
So the couple set out for the United States on May 13, hoping to reach Houston and her only surviving child, who had slipped across the U.S. border a year ago.
They did not make it. Barely an hour after they crossed into Texas, they were captured by the Border Patrol, separated and locked up. On Thursday, the mom, her wrists and ankles in chains, was flown with about 100 other would-be migrants back to El Salvador.
___
Former Malaysian leader arrested, to be charged for graft
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested Tuesday by anti-graft investigators and will be charged over his alleged role in the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.
A government task force probing alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund said Najib's arrest was linked to a suspicious transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.6 million) into his bank account from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, using multiple intermediary companies.
It said in a brief statement that Najib will be brought to court on Wednesday to be charged, but didn't give details of the charges against him.
Najib's arrest comes nearly two months after his coalition's stunning rejection by voters in a May 9 general election.
The new government has reopened investigations into 1MDB that were stifled under Najib's rule. Najib and his wife, who have been questioned over the SRC issue by the anti-graft agency, have been barred from leaving the country. Police have also seized jewelry and valuables valued at more than 1.1 billion ringgit ($272 million) from properties linked to Najib, who has denied any wrongdoing.
___
Watchdog: Syrian group uncovering IS mass graves needs help
BEIRUT (AP) — An international watchdog says a local group working to uncover mass graves in Syria's northeastern provinces until recently controlled by Islamic State militants needs international support.
Human Rights Watch says help is needed to preserve evidence of possible crimes and identify remains found there.
The New York-based watchdog says thousands of bodies — both of civilians and extremists — remain to be recovered in an unknown number of mass graves in the city of Raqqa and nearby areas.
According to HRW, the Raqqa Civil Council is "struggling to cope with the logistical challenges of collecting and organizing information" on the bodies recovered and providing it to families searching for missing or dead relatives.
It says identifying missing people and preserving evidence for possible prosecutions is critical for Syria's future.
___
Leonard Leo: Unassuming figure with big voice on high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leonard Leo had barely finished briefing Senate Republicans about the just-concluded Supreme Court term when he heard the news that Justice Anthony Kennedy was retiring as he drove back to his office. The longtime executive vice president of the conservative Federalist Society may have been caught off guard, but he was hardly unprepared.
A career of promoting conservative legal thinking has made Leo one of the nation's most influential voices as he guides President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape the federal judiciary. As the president prepares to pick a new justice for the high court, he is choosing from a list largely curated by Leo. The president also is leaning on a network of validators that Leo has nurtured to promote the selection, and is set to rely on the longtime operative's political muscle to help get his pick confirmed.
Within minutes of Kennedy's retirement announcement, the outside adviser to Trump began putting into action a carefully considered plan to ensure a strong conservative voice will replace Kennedy, a pick of Ronald Reagan's who had come to be the court's swing vote and often voted with its liberal wing. Hours later, Leo was on the phone with the president, reviewing once more the 25 names on Trump's list and the smaller grouping of six or seven who make up the president's top contenders.
Trump, Leo, and now-White House counsel Don McGahn had first collaborated on a list of names for the Supreme Court more than two years earlier, in the throes of the GOP primary. Trump had hoped that releasing a Leo-approved list of nominees would reassure skeptical conservative voters who were slow to embrace his candidacy.
As Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's choice for the court, Merrick Garland, conservative outside groups brought Republican voters to the polls by framing the stakes of the campaign as an opportunity to remake not just the Supreme Court, but the entire judicial branch.
___
What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after a recent price hike.
This year's sales event, which starts July 16, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products. Amazon hopes to keep Prime attractive for current and would-be subscribers after raising the annual membership fee by 20 percent to $119 and to $12.99 for the month-to-month option. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon has added special discounts for Prime members at its more than 460 Whole Foods U.S. stores and has been adding new TV shows and movies on its video streaming service.
"They want Prime to be a must-have membership," says Suzanne Tager, who heads Bain & Co.'s retail and consumer products practices.
Prime Day, created by Amazon in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary, has inspired other e-commerce companies to invent their own shopping holidays. Online furniture seller Wayfair introduced Way Day in April, becoming its biggest revenue day ever. While Prime Day brings in more revenue for Amazon, too, it also helps boost its Prime memberships. It had more sign-ups during 2017's event than any other day in the company's history, Amazon said at the time, without providing specific numbers.
Here's a look at what's new for this year's Prime Day:
___
ATP, WTA eye outside help for tennis players harassed online
LONDON (AP) — Madison Keys was the U.S. Open runner-up last year and a French Open semifinalist last month, is considered a contender at Wimbledon right now — and, still, total strangers insult her, sometimes with menacing or obscene language, on a regular basis via social media.
"Try to find another job," read one message sent to the American via Twitter after she lost at the Australian Open. Another called her "the most overrated player in all of tennis." Those are just a couple of examples that happen to be suitable for print. Often, as Keys says, "It's really disgusting, horrible things."
She is hardly alone. Professional tennis players of every sort — women and men, highly ranked and otherwise, from countries all around the globe — scan their cell phones after matches at Wimbledon and other tournaments and are greeted by online harassment. Personal insults. Threats against family members. And frequently, players say, complaints from disgruntled gamblers. To help deal with this phenomenon, the ATP set up a partnership this year with a company that deals with risk assessment and management, and the WTA is close to finalizing a deal with the same group, Theseus, The Associated Press has learned.
"Today, I just looked briefly; I had two or three messages, like, 'How can you lose to someone ranked lower than you?' 'You should die.' 'Quit tennis.' Stuff like that," Peter Polansky, a Canadian ranked 110th, said after his first-round exit at the All England Club on Monday. "It's guys who bet money on you and lost. ... Just the things they say are, like, 'Wow.' It's tough to step in and stop all that. I don't think it's preventable."
Kevin Anderson, the South African who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's U.S. Open final, said: "Every player experiences it, no matter who you are. I try to stay away from it. I know it's out there."
