The Latest: Utah fire burns closer to fishing reservoir

Ty Warren leaves a pen where his father's cattle are being kept at the Huerfano County Fairgrounds where displaced people have brought their pets for safe keeping as the Spring Fire continues to burn Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. In Colorado, many communities have canceled firework displays, and a number of federal public lands and counties have some degree of fire restrictions in place, banning things like campfires or smoking outdoors. The Denver Post via AP Helen H. Richardson