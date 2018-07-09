Hunger, fear, desperation: What came of an ordinary ICE raid

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 9, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-Franco Perez cries as he runs downstairs from his family's apartment in Covington, Ky., on April 28, 2018, looking for his father, Edgar Perez Ramirez, who had walked outside for a moment. Months after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested his father, the 4-year-old still shows more aggression toward his classmates and panics if his father leaves him for more than a few minutes. Gregory Bull AP Photo