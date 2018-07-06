AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this June 1, 2018 photo, a group of women faces a line of policewomen in riot gear, before a feminist march in Santiago, Chile. After sexual harassment a ruling by the University of Chile against professor, Carlos Carmona, outraged women across the country, protesting female students occupied the university's law school and within days, other women took over buildings at universities across the country to demand stricter rules and stronger punishment for sexual harassment. Luis Hidalgo AP Photo