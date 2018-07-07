A man jumps into the Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Philadelphia.
National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

July 07, 2018 03:02 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes an immigration demonstration in Texas, wildfires in the hills behind a casino in California and a couple watching fireworks in Missouri.

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 30 - July 6, 2018.

