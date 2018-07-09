Twin boys were only 6 years old - but jumped to action when they saw a girl drowning

Two twins wasted no time leaping into action when the saw 3-year-old drowning in a hotel pool. What's more impressive? They're only 6-years-old, WTOL reported.
“They didn’t even think twice. They went into action,” the twins' mother, Amy Walters, told Bowling Green Independent News. “We’re very proud of them.”
Walters and her partner, D.J. Dieter, had taken the twins, Peyton and Bryant Switzer, from Bowling Green, Ohio., down to Orlando, Fla., for a vacation, according to the site.
They were swimming at the pool when things took a sudden, dangerous turn. Dieter told the Sentinel-Tribune a little girl wandered away as her mother was packing her kids up to leave the pool, walked into the water and "sank to the bottom like a stone."
The boys saw her and sprang into action.
"(Peyton) jumped in and put his arm around her. Then he gave her to me, and I got her out," Bryant told BG Independent News. “She was a little scared when she was in the deep end."
Dieter told WTOL the boys have taken swim lessons and were comfortable enough with the water to know when something was wrong.
“You know it’s very rewarding to know that some of the things they are involved with just became an instinct to them," he told the station. "So being in the swimming lessons and safety town they recognized that the little girl was in trouble right away."
“They are little fish. They’d live in the water if you’d let them,” Walters told BG Independent News.
The family did not get the name of the little girl or her mother, but say she was extremely grateful. "The mom was ecstatic, so happy and scared to death, just a mix of emotions," Dieter told the Sentinel-Tribue.
Ohio state representative Theresa Gavarone was so impressed with the boys' actions that she awarded them with letters from the state house.
"You are certainly to be commended for your courage," the letters read. "At a time when many people are content to take a passive role in life, you took an active role in helping a fellow citizen, and you have earned the gratitude of a young girl and her family."
The letters saluted the twins as some of "Ohio's finest citizens."
Gavarone told the Senitinel-Tribune the boys had no idea they were being presented with the honor.
"I just wanted to do something special,” she told the paper. "Swimming is the one skill you can teach your kids that can save lives. It’s great to see that they’ve taken their skills that they’ve learned here and put them in action."
