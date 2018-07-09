Hate wearing a tie to work? Study shows peril of 'socially desirable strangulation'

Knot a fan of wearing a tie?
Here's a scientific reason for not tying one on: Wearing a tie can cut off the flow of blood to the brain by as much as 7.5 percent, concluded a study published last week in the journal Neuroradiology
The findings didn't answer the question: So then how smart is a smart-dressed man in a suit and tie?
Researchers did, though, refer to neckwear as "'socially desirable strangulation."
Scientists at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein in Germany scanned the brains of 30 healthy young men, average age about 25, according to Forbes.
The volunteers were divided into two groups, the study says. One group underwent MRIs while wearing neckties tied to the point of slight discomfort, the other group didn't wear ties during their MRIs.
The men in ties wore Windsor knots. It's that classic look with a symmetrical, triangular knot popularly worn with spread collars, according to Ties.com.
The MRIs revealed that the ties constricted veins in the men's necks, reports New Scientist magazine.
Even after the ties were loosened, the participants' cerebral blood flow continued to remain diminished by an average of 5.7 percent, according to Forbes.
"All but 2 of the necktie wearing subjects had a drop in cerebral blood flow with 5 having a greater than 10% decrease," Forbes reports. "The control group did not experience such (a) decrease but instead on average cerebral blood flow actually increased slightly during the second MRI.
"Maybe they were excited about not having to wear a necktie. Gee, who would have thought that wearing something around your neck would actually reduce blood flow to your brain?"
The researchers, that's who.
They weren't surprised by their findings.
"Negative cerebrovascular effects can be expected by compressing jugular veins and carotids by a necktie," they wrote.
"In many professions, a special dress code including a necktie and a collared shirt is mandatory although little is known about the effect of this 'socially desirable strangulation,' the scientists wrote.
They made no other conclusion or fashion statement.
Comments