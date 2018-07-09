He punched a waitress in the face. Another server had a gun in her apron, video shows

Police say they are looking for a man after he went behind a counter at a Wisconsin restaurant and punched a server in the face.

The attack happened early June 29 at a George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee, police told ABC News. Authorities are "actively seeking a known individual" in the case but haven't named the suspected assailant.

The unidentified suspect grew angry with how long it was taking the restaurant workers to prepare his food, the woman who was punched told Fox6. He asked for his money back, she said, but restaurant employees declined to give him a refund.

Then came the attack.

The video — shared out by Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan — shows the suspect walk toward the server as she prepares food on a stove top. She turns to talk to the customer, who then punches her once in the face.

The victim begins to walk away, the video shows, and the attacker attempts to follow her. That's when another server in the restaurant pulled a gun out of her apron and pointed it directly at the unidentified assailant. The two exchange words before he exits.

The woman who was punched suffered a concussion from the attack, she told TMJ4. The mother of three children said the attacker has frequented the restaurant before.

In a press release, Alderman Bob Donovan called the incident "sickening."

“It was an unprovoked attack," he said, "and I am asking anyone with information to please contact MPD immediately at 414-935-7360 so we can get him off the street and behind bars where he belongs."

Workers at the restaurant are allowed to carry a concealed gun if they have a permit, according to TMJ4.

Donovan said the situation could have ended much differently if she didn't have the weapon, according to the press release.

“One can only imagine what might have occurred," he said, "if that employee had not pulled out her weapon."

He shared the video on his Facebook page with a caption that began "CONCEALED CARRY WINS AGAIN!"

Donovan lamented that a waitress felt the need to be armed in the first place: “It’s so frustrating to me as an elected official that the other waitress felt it so important that she arm herself to come and work in my aldermanic district,” he told TMJ4. “Yet, I thank God she was armed."

The woman who was punched returned to work, WISN12 reports, while the woman who pulled out the gun has since quit her job.

Donovan asked, "Can you really blame her for quitting?"

"This is just sickening," he said in the press release, "and I am tired of this crap happening in my district and in too many other neighborhoods across Milwaukee."