89-year-old grandma had to pee roadside after NC gas station refused her, family says

Evelyn Redic was riding in a van with her fellow church members one Sunday in June when the van got a flat tire.

While standing in 90-degree weather waiting for the tire to be repaired, Redic, an 89-year-old grandmother, asked an employee of a Charlotte Shell/Circle K gas station on Clanton Road if she could use the restroom.

She was denied, her granddaughter Katossa Glover said in a Facebook post on June 27 that was shared more than 35,000 times, had nearly 8,000 comments and more than 11,000 reactions.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"The staffed attendant did not respond to her request as an off duty attendant refused to give her access to use the restroom," Glover wrote. "One of the passengers advised the off duty attendant that Ms. Redic was recently released from the hospital and really needed the use of the restroom. Her plea was ignored by the store employee."

Redic, who her granddaughter said walks with a cane because of a past stroke, "used the restroom outside on the grass near the parking lot."

“She said 'I have never been so embarrassed,’” Glover told WBTV, adding mentioned that the incident reminded Redic of the time of Jim Crow, when Redic was not allowed to use certain facilities because of the color of her skin.

On July 8, the family held a meeting at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, down the road from the gas station where the incident occurred. The meeting gathered people who wanted to "take a stand against this inhumane treatment toward Mrs. Redic," her niece Lezlee wrote on Facebook.





The family is seeking a formal apology, the firing of the attendant who refused Redic access to the restroom, and an explanation of why the restrooms outside the gas station were locked.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake told WBTV that she reached out to the gas station.

An employee at the gas station told Leake "we can't say anything," she said.

Leake encouraged people to boycott the gas station until the issue is resolved.

“She’s a human being and they are human,” Leake told WBTV. “That is out of the ordinary to say no to somebody that age.”

Circle K released a statement to HuffPost apologizing for “any inconvenience” Redic experienced.



