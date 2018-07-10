The Latest: Commission: Diversion played no role in massacre

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, groups of students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students and teachers at a Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 told investigators how they watched classmates die, had bullets whiz past them and huddled in fear until they were rescued by police, in some of the most dramatic records released from the Valentine’s Day massacre, Friday, June 29, 2018. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo