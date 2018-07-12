20-year-old gets 3 life terms for torturing, killing 2 kids

FILE - This Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, shows the entrance to a commercial storage unit facility is shown where two children were found dead in Redding, Calif. A 20-year-old man convicted of torturing, starving and beating two children whose bodies were found in a storage unit has been sentenced to three life sentences in prison. A judge on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 sentenced Gonzalo Curiel in the 2015 killings of a 7-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister. Curiel was also convicted of torturing their 9-year-old in their Salinas apartment. (Andreas Fuhrmann/The Record Searchlight via AP) Andreas Fuhrmann AP