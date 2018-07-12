Flash flood sends tourists to high ground near Grand Canyon

FILE - This 1997 file photo shows one of five waterfalls on Havasu Creek as its waters tumble 210 feet on the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation in a southeastern branch of the Grand Canyon near Supai, Ariz. About 200 tourists are being evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon. Officials with the Havasupai Tribe say their reservation was hit with two rounds of flooding Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and early Thursday. Bob Daugherty, File AP Photo