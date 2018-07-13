Louisiana’s whooping crane comeback: 5 chicks this year

A keeper wearing a “crane suit,” to resemble a parent whooping crane, feeds a recently born chick, a critically endangered species, with her hand in a puppet, at the Audubon Nature Institute’s Species Survival Center in New Orleans, Thursday, June 21, 2018. To ensure the chicks don’t take to people, keepers wear the disguises to hide the human shape and obscure the face. The crane-head puppet with a moveable beak is carved and painted by a Japanese artist. Gerald Herbert AP Photo