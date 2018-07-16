TravelLab: Adults take over science museums when night falls

Visitors at the American Museum of Natural History prepare to spend the night under the blue whale exhibit in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life during the adult-only sleepover on Friday, June 22, 2018, in New York. The event became so popular that other science centers around the U.S. followed suit. Aquariums and museums in cities such as Atlanta, Milwaukee and Portland, Oakland, have hosted their own pajama parties for grown-ups. (AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega) Emiliano Rodriguez Mega AP