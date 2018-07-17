Police post mugshot of lost dog, bail paid in cookies

This photo provided by the Cape May N.J. Police Department shows “Bean” a pug dog being photographed at the Cape May Police Dept., in Cape May, N.J. The dog is home after police in the New Jersey shore town posted its mugshot on social media. Cape May Patrolman Michael LeSage found Bean the pug in a yard on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Police posted a photo of Bean on Facebook with the caption: “This is what happens when you run away from home.” It took a few hours before Bean’s owners tracked her down. (Cape May N.J. Police Department via AP)