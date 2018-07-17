Immigrant children describe hunger and cold in detention

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference in Houston, where the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were separated under the President Donald Trump administration immigration policy. The Trump administration is due back in court Monday, July 16, 2018, to discuss a plan reunify more than 2,500 children who were separated at the border from their parents. (Marie D. De Jes’s/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) Marie D. De Jes's AP