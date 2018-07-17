When a U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s car was recently stolen in south Indianapolis, his 2-year-old service dog was inside the vehicle — and the dog was taken as well, police said.
When a U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s car was recently stolen in south Indianapolis, his 2-year-old service dog was inside the vehicle — and the dog was taken as well, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
When a U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s car was recently stolen in south Indianapolis, his 2-year-old service dog was inside the vehicle — and the dog was taken as well, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

National

Cops got veteran’s stolen car back. His service dog is still missing, Indiana police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

July 17, 2018 06:40 PM

Wrigley, a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, isn’t an average dog.

That’s because Wrigley is a service dog that belongs to a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. When that veteran’s car was recently stolen in south Indianapolis, Wrigley was inside the vehicle — and taken as well, police said.

Authorities recovered the veteran’s car in the east part of the city, but by that point Wrigley was no longer inside, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Please help locate!” the police department wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, asking for help finding the dog that authorities described as “family” to the veteran. Police did not release the identity of the veteran.

Police said that Wrigley is microchipped, so he can be identified as the right dog when scanned.

The police department’s Facebook post pleading for help finding Wrigley had been shared more than 1,000 times within hours of it being posted.

Army and National Guard veteran Richard Parker of Pascagoula introduces his dogs, one a certified service animal and the other one ‘in training.’ Both help the veteran cope with the PTSD three combat tours have left him with.

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  