Texas woman approaches City Council dressed as cockroach

Corpus Christi resident Patricia Polastri, dressed as a cockroach, speaks Tuesday, July 17, 2018, about her concern for the growing number of rodents and insects that she claims have been brought by newly planted palm trees. The Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor brought a bag of dead cockroaches to a City Council meeting last month to complain about the vegetation planted along Ocean Drive. She said residents’ safety is at risk by cockroaches and other rodents attracted to the street’s palm trees and bushes. (Julie Garcia/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Julie Garcia AP