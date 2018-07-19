In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. “I thought that press conference yesterday with him in Putin, I thought that was a national tragedy. I just couldn’t believe it,” Sheppard said from his office in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. “I thought that press conference yesterday with him in Putin, I thought that was a national tragedy. I just couldn’t believe it,” Sheppard said from his office in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes) Manuel Valdes AP
In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. “I thought that press conference yesterday with him in Putin, I thought that was a national tragedy. I just couldn’t believe it,” Sheppard said from his office in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes) Manuel Valdes AP

National

Trump’s Russia comments provoke division among veterans

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

July 19, 2018 12:10 AM

U.S. military veterans have had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump's comments suggesting he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial that his agents interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Some say they are a betrayal, with the commander in chief giving more credence to Putin's word than to the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies and creating a hardship for those who serve and put their lives on the line. Others say Trump's relationship with Putin is positive for the U.S., and won't change their minds about their president.

Trump on Tuesday said he simply misspoke in Helsinki and accepted the conclusions by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the election hacking, But on Wednesday he appeared to defend his original remarks.

  Comments  