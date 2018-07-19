8 dead, many missing after tourist duck boat capsizes in Missouri lake, sheriff says

At least eight people were killed and many are missing after a strong wind burst capsized and sank a pleasure boat Thursday night on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said in a press conference shortly before 10 p.m. that at least seven people were taken to hospitals.
There reportedly were 31 people on the “Ride the Ducks” boat, a vehicle that goes from land to water and is a popular attraction for tourists at Table Rock Lake.
Rader said relatives of missing persons should go to Branson City Hall for information.
“It’s going to be all night,” Rader said. “It’s going to be a challenging night and tomorrow.”
Rader would not say whether any of the dead were children.
According to the company’s website, “Ride the Ducks” is a “70-minute guided amphibious tour that takes guests through the scenic Ozarks on both land and water.”
The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service said wind gusts were as strong as 60 mph and caused 3-foot waves. Strong thunderstorms with straight-line winds moved through the Branson area a little after 7 Thursday evening, said Cory Rothstein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield.
“There were winds in excess of 60 mph at that time,” Rothstein said. “The lines of storms themselves were moving very quickly. . . There were 3 feet waves on the lake.”
A thunderstorm warning hit the area just after 6:30. By 7:25 p.m. winds at the Branson airport were clocked at 63 mph, Rothstein said. Storms in the area had emergency crews scrambling to respond to calls about transformer fires, downed and arcing power lines and toppled trees.
At 7:04 p.m., a call went out from Taney County Public Safety dispatch about strong winds and a report of rotating clouds, according to audio captured on Broadcastify.com
Then, at 7:16 p.m.: “We need a water rescue. Will be north of the Showboat. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water.”
A few minutes later, someone said: “It’s pretty intense here. I’ve got probably 55 mph winds here at the shop and very heavy rain.”
At 7:27 p.m.: “Several people have been picked up already. We don’t know how many yet.” And a minutes later, “We have injuries, a possible CPR in progress. There’s a couple of pontoons to get people out of the water…”
At 7:29 p.m.: “Some people are already on land. They are doing CPR. We definitely need an ambulance there.”
Bystanders were already gathering, and dispatchers told workers to push them back and away from the scene.
Then at 7:44 p.m.: “We have at least six fatalities we’re trying to deal with and we’re trying to dive for some more missing people … and we’re treating some, obviously the injured ones.”
The West Taney County water rescue team was still working Thursday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol water rescue service was on the way, Rader said.
The department tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m. that “crews from multiple agencies are on scene of an MCI ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ ‘tourist type boat involved’ this is on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, Branson Missouri. Taney County assisting. Several patients transported ...”
“We can confirm there are fatalities,” said Eric Nielsen, a spokesman with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
Nielsen said the coroner’s office is on scene.
Mass casualty incidents typically denote at least 10 people killed or injured and as many as 20, Nielsen said.
The Branson Belle tourist attraction reportedly helped in the immediate rescue operation. Rader said a Stone County sheriff’s deputy was on the boat when it capsized and was helping to rescue people.
Emergency crews were staging at the Branson Belle Dock but the tourist attraction is not involved in the incident, Nielsen said.
