‘Dangerous predator’ arranged sex with kid, sent cop homemade bestiality videos, Va. police say

A Virginia man is headed to prison after sending child pornography and homemade bestiality videos to an undercover cop, according to police.

Franklin Spain, Jr., 45, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison after a judge accepted his plea to five counts of possession of child pornography, the Virginia attorney general’s office announced Friday. Spain was sentenced to an additional 40 years suspended.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said it was “another strong sentence that will take a dangerous predator out of the community.”

Spain, a resident of Chesterfield County, tried arranging a sex “rendezvous” with a 12-year-old girl through the undercover cop, according to police. He also sent the officer homemade videos of himself performing sex acts on a dog.

After Spain serves his prison sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Spain will also be barred from “owning or possessing any companion animals for ten years,” prosecutors said.

In court, prosecutors pointed to child porn images and the self-produced dog sex videos Spain had sent the agent over social media, the attorney general’s office said. Authorities used records associated with his social media profiles to tie him to the child porn and bestiality.

State investigators then examined Spain’s phone and found dozens of child porn imagines in his photo albums, the attorney general’s office said.

Chesterfield police, Virginia state authorities and the FBI helped in the investigation. It was prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.