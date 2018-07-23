Georgia lawmaker screams N-word and drops pants on TV in ‘Who is America?’

A Georgia state representative’s bizarre and graphic appearance on the Showtime television show “Who is America?’ prompted top lawmakers to ask for his resignation Monday.
Footage of Republican state Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, Ga., aired over the weekend on the controversial show from trickster Sacha Baron Cohen. Cohen is known for his “mockumentary” films where he interacts with the public as fictional characters.
In the episode, Cohen gets the lawmaker to scream the n-word multiple times. Later, he stops Spencer and tells him that wasn’t the n-word he was supposed to be yelling.
In another clip, Spencer pretends to be Chinese by using a fake accent.
In yet another clip, Spencer drops his pants and chases a ‘terrorist’ around the set while screaming “I’ll touch you. I’ll make you a homosexual. Drop that gun! U.S.A! U.S.A!” CBS 46 reported.
Finally, toward the end of the show, Spencer gives a warning video to potential terrorists.
“All you damn sand-n****rs over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,” Spencer tells the camera while waving a knife at the camera.
“We will cut off your dick, you understand? We will take your dick and we will shove it in your mouth,” he says, appearing to take a bite out of what looks like a sausage or other meat stick. He then shoves it into the head area of a hooded dummy.
“How are you going to rape children and women without a dick?” he says.
Spencer is then seen calmly telling the audience his name and title before the screen cuts to a logo of the Georgia peach.
Spencer had previously threatened legal action against Showtime to prevent the footage from being aired.
“The makers of this film fraudulently induced me in participating in bogus self-defense and anti-terrorism training after they learned of the legislation I introduced in November 2016 that provoked death threats against me and my family,” Spencer said, according to WXIA. “They took advantage of my fears that I would be attacked by someone inspired by the vile rhetoric used against me.”
Spencer was referring a 2016 bill which was seen by some as intending to ban Muslim women from wearing face veils in public, according to the Washington Post.
He said in a statement that “this media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected,” according to WXIA.
Spencer lost his primary in May but is still finishing out the current term, the Brunswick News reported.
Reaction among other lawmakers was swift. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston called for Spencer’s resignation.
“Representative Spencer has disgraced himself and should resign immediately. Georgia is better than this,” he said, according to CBS 46.
Brian Kemp, a Republican candidate for Georgia governor, said Spencer’s performance was “hurtful, insensitive, and completely unacceptable. At the very least, he should issue a public apology for this shameful incident.”
Kemp’s Republican opponent Casey Cagle called Spencer a “disgrace to Georgia” and also demanded he resign.
“There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever,” outgoing Georgia governor Nathan Deal said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I am saddened and disgusted by it.”
Spencer apologized for the “ridiculously ugly” segment but refused to resign, according to the AJC.
