Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018. Joel C Ryan Invision/Associated Press
Report: Demi Lovato hospitalized for possible heroin overdose

By Lisa Gutierrez

July 24, 2018 04:36 PM

Singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after a possible drug overdose, various new agencies reported Tuesday.

TMZ first reported that Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills shortly before noon. Her condition is unknown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were called about 11:39 a.m. to a home in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive for a female with a possible overdose. Lovato lives on that block, THR reports.

Lovato has spoken publicly about fighting substance abuse and eating disorders for several years, including spending time in a treatment center in 2011. Last month she released a song called “Sober” that details her experience with withdrawal and relapse.

In March she celebrated six years of sobriety, People reported.

Lovato was raised in the Dallas area and has a home in Colleyville, Texas.

