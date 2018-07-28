5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb. Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez says via Twitter that three people were killed Friday following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home. Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Courtney Sacco AP