Armed with a pair of tongs, he tried to hold up a Whataburger, Texas cops say

It’s a poor craftsman who blames his tools.
That saying is apparently one that extends even into the world of crime.
Because it wasn’t the tongs themselves that thwarted a man’s robbery attempt Thursday at an Austin Whataburger restaurant, police say.
The suspect, 44-year-old David Garcia-Gonzalez, had a hard time maintaining his balance, first of all, as he “loitered” in the Whataburger’s dining room just before 3:30 p.m., according to an Austin Police Department arrest warrant affidavit.
Police say he waited in the restaurant, on Burleson Road on the southeast side of town, until one of the cashiers opened a cash register to take a portion of the day’s revenue inside to the office.
“As [the victim] is counting down the money in the register, Garcia-Gonzalez walks behind the counter to the employee area and grabs a pair of metal tongs,” the affidavit states.
All the victim saw in Garcia-Gonzalez’ hand when a co-worker yelled for her to watch out was “something metal,” she told police. She “feared it could be a gun”, as he jabbed it into her side and made repeated demands for her to give him the money from the register, according to the affidavit.
She fled, but Garcia-Gonzalez followed her through the dining room, the affidavit states, tongs still in hands as he stumbled after her. That’s when another Whataburger employee confronted the suspect and told him to leave.
Officers arrived at the Whataburger just before 3:45 p.m. One officer spotted someone matching the description of the alleged tong robber just down the street at a car wash, according to the affidavit.
He was arrested and charged with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony, according to jail records. He remained in the Travis County Jail Tuesday, with bond set at $13,000.
