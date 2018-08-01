New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their battle against a pair of fires across Mendocino and Lake counties. In all, roughly 19,000 people have been warned to flee and 10,000 homes remain under threat. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP