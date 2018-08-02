Secret cameras in work bathroom reveal man also taped girls at high school, Wisc. cops say

A worker at a Culver’s fast food restaurant in Wisconsin stumbled upon two secret cameras in the establishment’s bathroom last week — and within hours, a suspect had confessed, police said.

Scott Schwantes, an 18-year-old employee at the Culver’s, admitted on July 27 to hiding the cameras in the restaurant’s restroom, Waukesha police said in a news release on Thursday. Managers fired Schwantes and called police.

Police executed a search on July 31 and discovered videos of Schwantes’ coworkers in the Culver’s bathroom, according to authorities.

But that wasn’t all. During the search, authorities also discovered several “voyeuristic” videos that captured female students at Waukesha West High School, police said. They showed the girls’ undergarments during lunch and in classes that Schwantes was attending.

SIGN UP

Police said it looks like Schwantes hid a camera in his backpack, and then set the backpack in the path of female students — forcing them to walk over it and capturing images up their skirts or dresses in the process.

Police are now looking for women who attended Waukesha West High School in the spring of 2017 and wore dresses or skirts. In particular, they’re seeking women who had lunch or classes with Schwantes, police said.

Schwantes has been charged with three counts of capturing intimate representations of victims under 18, and one count of capturing an intimate representation, FOX 6 reports. His first court appearance was Thursday.

“He admitted to downloading and searching child porn, capturing images in the past years of girls at the school, cameras videotaping up their skirts,” said prosecutor Michele Hulgaard, FOX 6 reports.

A criminal complaint said the videos showed exposed female genitalia, and that the victims recorded in them were oblivious to the cameras and hadn’t given consent to be taped, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Court documents said Schwantes also hid cameras in the bathroom at his family’s house, which he used to record videos of his adult cousin and a woman he was interested in, WISN reports.

Schwantes was booked at the Waukesha County Jail on Wednesday, but has since been released on $5,000 bond, the Journal Sentinel reports.