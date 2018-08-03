He crashed three weddings in one day — and had his eyes on the gifts, Oregon cops say

It may conjure scenes from the “Wedding Crashers” movie, but Oregon deputies say this man wasn’t in it to pick up bridesmaids.
Neither Janell, the bride, nor Kord Evenson, the groom, were pictured in the most widely viewed photo from their wedding Saturday. A photo she posted to Facebook three days later showed a stranger in sunglasses and a blue shirt, carrying a bag and a canned soda; it has been shared more than 400 times.
“We do not recognize him,” the bride wrote in the post’s caption. “We also do not have the gift bag in his hand, nor did we serve that type of drink.”
It appeared they had a wedding crasher on their hands. But he wasn’t just loading up on free drinks. He allegedly made off with more than $2,500 in cash, gifts and gift cards from the Evenson’s gift table at the reception held on private family property near Junction City, according to the Eugene Register-Guard.
Janell’s mother was taking photos of as many wedding guests as possible at the reception, the newspaper reported, and caught the unfamiliar face in action by the table piled with gifts and cards.
A day after Janell sounded her alarm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with the theft, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
Brian Keith Starr, 42, has been charged with three counts of first-degree theft, one count each of second-degree theft and third-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine, according to Lane County jail records.
Starr is accused of hitting two other weddings the same day as the Evensons’, according to the release. At one of his other stops that day, police say he also stole property belonging to some of their guests, “including motorcycle helmets and a motorcycle jacket.”
Janell told McClatchy that she and her husband have not gotten their cards, cash and gift cards back.
Another couple Starr is accused of stealing from was a little luckier — motorcycle helmets and jackets belonging to some of their guests have been returned to their owners, the release states.
“We don’t expect to get our things back,” Janell told McClatchy. “They’re still building a case against him. There may be some surveillance videos of him using the gift cards.”
He’s also accused of crashing a fourth wedding in the Junction City area, which is just north of Eugene and about 50 miles from the Pacific coast, on July 15. Police say he may have stole from more weddings than the four mentioned in the release.
Comments