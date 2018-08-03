In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concertgoers to safety, as authorities search for what they thought were multiple shooters inside and outside a Las Vegas Strip hotel, where a gunman firing from upper-floor windows killed 58 people and injured hundreds. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
National

Las Vegas police to release final report on Oct. 1 shooting

The Associated Press

August 03, 2018 11:33 AM

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas police plan to make public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced he'll brief the media Friday on the results of 10 months investigating the Oct. 1 shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

The sheriff has said authorities may never know what made Stephen Paddock shoot from the Mandalay Bay into a concert crowd of 22,000 people.

But police and the FBI say the shooter acted alone and it was not terrorism.

Police have released 13 batches of documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video over the last three months.

They have shown chaos, heartbreak and heroism, but have not provided a motive.

