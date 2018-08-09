Willow Creek board, lead pastor to step down

Willow Creek Community Church lead pastor Heather Larson speaks at the church, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in South Barrington, Ill. Larson said she is stepping down, and the entire Board of Elders will do so by the end of the year. Larson said the church needed new leadership in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against church founder Bill Hybels. (Steve Lundy/Daily Herald via AP) Steve Lundy AP