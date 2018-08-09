Handcuffed and wearing only gym shorts, tattooed man took cop car on wild ride, police say

After arresting an Oklahoma man for a possible burglary, a police deputy put him in the front of a police cruiser alone and left it running.
That proved to be a costly mistake, police told KFOR. Wearing just gym shots and with his body covered in tattoos, Jason Ostrom is accused of stealing the police cruiser — despite being handcuffed — and taking the vehicle on a wild ride Monday evening until he crashed it in a ditch.
After temporarily hiding from police following the crash, Ostrom was arrested and charged with drug possession, eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle, escape after lawful arrest and second-degree burglary, among other charges, as reported by KFOR.
Grady County Sheriff jJim Weir told NewsOn6 that after arresting Ostrom, his officer was “trying to be nice” when he left the air conditioner on as the suspect sat alone in the cruiser.
But Ostrom found a way to get the handcuffs to the front of his body, police told NewsOn6, citing dash cam footage.
By the time authorities figured out what was happening, it was too late, Weir said.
“You really can’t tell what he’s doing,” he told NewsOn6. “So I’m sure the officer couldn’t either, until he saw him jump over in the driver’s seat.”
The suspect ran into another police cruiser as he drove way, police told The Express-Star, and officers chased after the man. The stolen police cruiser was found crashed in a ditch, and authorities say they found and arrested Ostrom that same evening.
Police told KFOR that the man hid in a tree as officers searched for him, but he was eventually caught after going back to the ground.
He faces a bond of $450,000, according to NewsOn6. For his part, Weir promised that in the future, “none of my deputies are going to leave their car running with the keys in it.”
Comments