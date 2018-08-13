Milwaukee police shoot, kill man on city’s south side

Milwaukee police officers work at the scene of a shooting near South 10th and West Maple streets in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Milwaukee police have shot and killed a 48-year-old man on the city’s south side. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the suspect was wanted on two warrants, for violating probation and domestic violence. He says a firearm was recovered but would not say if the suspect fired his weapon. (Tyger Williams/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Tyger Williams AP