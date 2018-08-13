FILE- This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The two men, who accepted a deal in exchange for each pleading no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a California warehouse fire, will likely be released from prison after serving just half their sentences. A judge on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, is expected to sentence Almena to nine years in prison and Harris to six years, even though relatives of victims of the 2016 blaze in Oakland slammed the proposed sentences as too lenient. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)
California warehouse fire defendant to ask to move trial

By PAUL ELIAS Associated Press

August 13, 2018 08:28 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

An attorney for a man accused of illegally converting a warehouse where a fire killed three dozen people at an unlicensed concert says he will ask a judge to move the case from Oakland to another California county after a judge threw out his plea bargain.

Alameda County Judge James Cramer stunned the courtroom on Friday when he tossed out a deal in which Derick Almena agreed to serve nine years in prison for no contest pleas to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Another man, Max Harris, agreed to a six-year term.

Almena's lawyer, Tony Serra, says his client can't get a fair trial in Alameda County after publicly admitting his guilt when he thought they had reached a plea agreement. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

