After arguing at a bar, man slams into girlfriend’s car — and dies, Texas cops say

The fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend started at the Chulas Sports Bar in Houston at 1 a.m. Monday, but it didn’t end there, police told KTRK.

In the parking lot, the woman clipped an open door on her boyfriend’s truck as they departed in separate vehicles, according to KHOU.

The two later stopped on the Gulf Freeway, with one vehicle parked in a traffic lane, to get out and continue arguing, reported The Houston Chronicle.

After they got back into their vehicles, the 31-year-old man sideswiped his girlfriend’s car with his pickup truck, which struck a pole and rolled over, the publication reported. He was ejected from the truck and died of his injuries at the scene.

SIGN UP

Police did not identify the couple, reported KHOU. The woman, who was uninjured, did not appear to be intoxicated, police told the station.

The freeway was closed briefly after the wreck.





A freeway fight in Sacramento, California, ended in two deaths early Sunday when one man beat another to death with a baseball bat, then died after being hit by another car, according to The Sacramento Bee. The two drivers collided on Interstate 5 at 3:44 a.m. Sunday, then got out of their cars a short distance down the highway to confront one another, police said.

Jason Dykes, 39, died in the fight, police told the publication, and Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco, 37, died after being hit as he walked down the freeway.