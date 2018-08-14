Experts: Hail damage is worse, but climate role uncertain

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Carlton Burton, an employee of the Broadmoor Hotel, shovels leaves and hail after a storm that damaged buildings, injured 14 people and killed at least five zoo animals in the Colorado Springs, Colo., area. Hailstorms inflict billions of dollars in damage yearly in North America alone, and the cost will rise as the growing population builds more homes, offices and factories, climate and weather experts said Tuesday, Aug. 14. The role of climate change in hailstorms is harder to assess, the experts said at a conference at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Jerilee Bennett AP